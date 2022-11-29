Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations [Image 4 of 6]

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, commander, 718th Test Squadron, speaks to technical leaders from the 412th Test Wing, Nov. 29, 2022, about the various test capabilities the squadron offers for testing space and missile systems as part of a an Air Force Test Center group touring Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, headquarters of AEDC. The 718th TS conducts test and evaluation of space and missile weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image has been altered by obscuring items for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7580398
    VIRIN: 221129-F-KN521-0107
    Resolution: 4598x3261
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    96th Test Wing
    412th Test Wing
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Air Force Test Center (AFTC)

