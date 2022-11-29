Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, commander, 718th Test Squadron, speaks to technical leaders from the 412th Test Wing, Nov. 29, 2022, about the various test capabilities the squadron offers for testing space and missile systems as part of a an Air Force Test Center group touring Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, headquarters of AEDC. The 718th TS conducts test and evaluation of space and missile weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image has been altered by obscuring items for security purposes.)

