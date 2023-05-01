JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron and 1st Combat Camera Squadron, look out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Showcasing readiness and integration capabilities, Joint Base Charleston conducted the largest-ever formation of C-17 aircraft flying over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 Location: US