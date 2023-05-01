Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron and 1st Combat Camera Squadron, look out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Showcasing readiness and integration capabilities, Joint Base Charleston conducted the largest-ever formation of C-17 aircraft flying over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:00
    VIRIN: 230105-F-MZ355-0011
    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise
    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    #JointForce
    #MG23
    #ProjectAndConnect

