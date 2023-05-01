JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

Twenty-four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft fly over the Charleston Harbor during a mission generation exercise, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)

