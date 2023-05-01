Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Twenty-four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft fly over the Charleston Harbor during a mission generation exercise, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:00
    Photo ID: 7580279
    VIRIN: 230105-F-MZ355-0005
    Location: US
    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    #JointForce
    #MG23
    #ProjectAndConnect

