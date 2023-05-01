Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, look out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A formation of 24 C-17 aircraft took flight from JB Charleston to fly over the Arthur Ravenal Jr. Bridge before splitting into four smaller formations to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)

    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    #JointForce
    #MG23
    #ProjectAndConnect

