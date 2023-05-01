JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, look out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A formation of 24 C-17 aircraft took flight from JB Charleston to fly over the Arthur Ravenal Jr. Bridge before splitting into four smaller formations to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)

