U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Cook and Senior Airman Hunter Hall, loadmasters assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, sit on the edge of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Showcasing readiness and integration capabilities, Joint Base Charleston conducted the largest-ever formation of C-17 aircraft flying over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shellby Matullo)
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrating warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
