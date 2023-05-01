U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft line up on the taxiway prior to takeoff during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7580050
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-DY859-0150
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
