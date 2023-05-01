Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft line up on the taxiway prior to takeoff during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. During the exercise, the 437th Airlift Wing honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 7580041
    VIRIN: 230105-F-DY859-0097
    Resolution: 3000x1950
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Elephant Walk
    MG23

