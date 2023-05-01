Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft line up on the taxiway prior to takeoff during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 7580039
    VIRIN: 230105-F-DY859-0088
    Resolution: 3000x1800
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise
    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Elephant Walk
    MG23

