U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft line up on the taxiway prior to takeoff during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 Photo ID: 7580039 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise, by TSgt Alex Echols