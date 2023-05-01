JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft takes off during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing, along with Army, Marine, and Air Force units, exercised the seamless integration of warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US