JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Reuven, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

