U.S. Air Force Capt. Casey Larson, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. After conducting a flyover, the 24 C-17s split into four smaller groups, each rehearsing different aspects of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7580030
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-CP533-1026
|Resolution:
|8178x5112
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
