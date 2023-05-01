JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Reuven, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen designed the exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
by SrA Sara Jenkins