JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Casey Larson, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A formation of 24 C-17 aircraft took flight from JB Charleston to fly over the Arthur Ravenal Jr. Bridge before splitting into four smaller formations to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

