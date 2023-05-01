U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Reuven, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7580029
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-CP533-1016
|Resolution:
|7270x4543
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT