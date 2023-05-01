U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Reuven, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:55 Photo ID: 7580029 VIRIN: 230105-F-CP533-1016 Resolution: 7270x4543 Size: 2.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.