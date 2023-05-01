Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Reuven, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, flys a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:55
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17’s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

