NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson, assigned to the "Condors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64, completes a practical exercise as part of the avionics course at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC). ALTC provides various courses for Sailors of the Naval Aviation Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 7579953 VIRIN: 220511-N-SF984-0116 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 0 B Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson Conducts Avionics Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.