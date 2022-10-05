Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Gavin Persaud Poses for a Portrait [Image 3 of 5]

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Gavin Persaud Poses for a Portrait

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson, assigned to the "Condors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64, poses for a portrait at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC). ALTC provides various courses for Sailors of the Naval Aviation Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7579952
    VIRIN: 220511-N-SF984-0023
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Gavin Persaud Poses for a Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation Logistics Training Center Conduct Hands-On Training
    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson Poses for a Portrait
    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Gavin Persaud Poses for a Portrait
    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson Conducts Avionics Training
    Aviation Logistics Training Center Students Conduct Hands-On Training

    CNAFR
    FLSW
    Navy Reserve

