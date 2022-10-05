Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson Poses for a Portrait

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson, assigned to the "Condors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64, poses for a portrait at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC). ALTC provides various courses for Sailors of the Naval Aviation Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

Date Taken: 05.10.2022