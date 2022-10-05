NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson, assigned to the "Condors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 64, poses for a portrait at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC). ALTC provides various courses for Sailors of the Naval Aviation Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7579951
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-SF984-0138
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Simpson Poses for a Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT