Aviation Logistics Training Center Students Conduct Hands-On Training

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Students conduct hands-on training at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC). ALTC provides various courses for Sailors of the Naval Aviation Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

