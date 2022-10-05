NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Students at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC) conduct hands-on training using isolated aircraft components. ALTC provides various training courses to Sailors assigned to the Navy Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7579950
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-SF984-0056
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Logistics Training Center Conduct Hands-On Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
