Aviation Logistics Training Center Conduct Hands-On Training

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) Students at the Aviation Logistics Training Center (ALTC) conduct hands-on training using isolated aircraft components. ALTC provides various training courses to Sailors assigned to the Navy Reserve's Fleet Logistics Support Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

