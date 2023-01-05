5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or taken as prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

