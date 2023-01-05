The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023. A-10s execute a variety of missions including forward air control, close air support as well as combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7579922
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-NC910-1563
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|922 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT