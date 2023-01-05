Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice

    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team practices regularly throughout the year while at home station to ensure the best performances while traveling to air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7579928
    VIRIN: 230105-F-NC910-1627
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 845.12 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    A-10
    Davis-Monthan
    Air power
    brrrt
    A10demoteam
    357th Dragons

