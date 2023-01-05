Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice [Image 13 of 20]

    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023. A-10s execute a variety of missions including forward air control, close air support as well as combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7579925
    VIRIN: 230105-F-NC910-1581
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 782.92 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice
    5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Davis-Monthan
    Air power
    brrrt
    A10demoteam
    357th Dragons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT