The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team is a single-ship demonstration team that travels across the United States, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 17:33 Photo ID: 7579920 VIRIN: 230105-F-NC910-1518 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 868.06 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5 Jan 2023 Demo Practice [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.