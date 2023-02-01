B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Brandt, 37th Bomb Squadron instructor weapon systems officer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, uses a land mobile radio to communicate with aircrew of two B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas, Jan. 2, 2023. The B-1s conducted a flyover for the 109th Rose Bowl Game and 134th Rose Parade, demonstrating the interoperability of the 28th and 7th Bomb Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

