U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Brandt, 37th Bomb Squadron instructor weapon systems officer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, uses a land mobile radio to communicate with aircrew of two B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas, Jan. 2, 2023. The B-1s conducted a flyover for the 109th Rose Bowl Game and 134th Rose Parade, demonstrating the interoperability of the 28th and 7th Bomb Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7578412
|VIRIN:
|230102-F-GF466-007
|Resolution:
|7655x4786
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT