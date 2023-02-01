Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers [Image 3 of 6]

    B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas, flyover the 109th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023. The first Rose Bowl game was held in 1902 and is now considered America’s New Year’s celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

    BonesAndRoses
    B1RoseBowl
    TurningTheCorner
    RoseParade
    RoseBowl

