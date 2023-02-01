B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers

Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas, flyover the 109th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023. The first Rose Bowl game was held in 1902 and is now considered America’s New Year’s celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 18:31
|Location:
|PASADENA, CA, US
