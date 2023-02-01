Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers [Image 2 of 6]

    B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Keelan Rasmussen, 28th Bomb Wing senior enlisted leader, right, watch the 109th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023. Members from the 28th Bomb Wing attended the 134th Rose Parade and 109th Rose Bowl game to increase knowledge of the B-1B Lancer and bolster community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

