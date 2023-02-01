B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Keelan Rasmussen, 28th Bomb Wing senior enlisted leader, right, watch the 109th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023. Members from the 28th Bomb Wing attended the 134th Rose Parade and 109th Rose Bowl game to increase knowledge of the B-1B Lancer and bolster community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

