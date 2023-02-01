B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers

Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas, flyover the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023. The Tournament of Roses began in 1890, and has since become America’s New Year celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

