Leaders from joint forces salute during the national anthem at the 109th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023. Members of the Armed Forces attended the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade and 109th Rose Bowl game to bolster relations with the long-standing Tournament of Roses community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7578411
|VIRIN:
|230102-F-GF466-006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CA, US
This work, B-1B Lancers participate in Rose Bowl flyovers [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
