New Year, New Star. NC Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

The North Carolina National Guard rings in the New Year by hosting a promotion ceremony for its newest brigadier general at a ceremony at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2023. Charles W. Morrison, center reviewing his new brigadier general’s flag, a 28-year NCNG veteran of two wartime deployments and numerous state active duty missions, will take those hard-earned skills and leadership lessons to the Pentagon as a Deputy Director with the Department of the Army.
