The North Carolina National Guard rings in the New Year by hosting a promotion ceremony for its newest brigadier general at a ceremony at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2023. Charles W. Morrison, far right, a 28-year NCNG veteran of two wartime deployments and numerous state active duty missions, will take those hard-earned skills and leadership lessons to the Pentagon as a Deputy Director with the Department of the Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 17:41 Photo ID: 7577790 VIRIN: 230101-Z-OU450-0556 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 2.28 MB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Year, New Star. NC Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.