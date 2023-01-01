New Year, New Star. NC Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | The North Carolina National Guard rings in the New Year by hosting a promotion...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | The North Carolina National Guard rings in the New Year by hosting a promotion ceremony for its newest brigadier general at a ceremony at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2023. Charles W. Morrison, a 28-year NCNG veteran of two wartime deployments and numerous state active duty missions, will take those hard-earned skills and leadership lessons to the Pentagon as a Deputy Director with the Department of the Army. Here, Morrison has his new rank pinned to his uniform by his wife during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

The North Carolina National Guard rung in the New Year by hosting a promotion ceremony for its newest brigadier general at a ceremony at the NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2023.



Charles W. Morrison, a 28-year NCNG veteran of two wartime deployments and numerous state active duty missions, will take those hard-earned skills and leadership lessons to the Pentagon as a Deputy Director with the Department of the Army.



“I enlisted in the North Carolina Army National Gaurd as a private, never in my wildest thoughts did I think I would become a brigadier general,” said Morrison.



Family, friends, guests, Soldiers, and Airmen from across the state, and the NCNG attended the tribute to Morrison.



“He played in and out of our backyard since second grade,” said Curly Stumb, a friend of the Morrison family.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General of North Carolina, the most senior officer in the NCNG, thanked Morrison for his long career serving state and nation.



“He has done the hard things,” said Hunt.



Morrison thanked his family for their support during his career. Morrison invited members of his family in attendance to the stage while his wife, Xena, and his father, retired U.S. Army Col. Charles Morrison, who served as a chaplain in the NCNG, pinned on the silver star of a brigadier general’s rank to his uniform.



“I was following a calling, every time I missed significant events you all told me it was OK, thank you,” said Brig. Gen. Morrison.



A highlight of the ceremony was the traditional unfurling of his personal general's flag by two senior enlisted Soldiers Morrison had served with over his career.



“Promotions and awards are not individual achievements in the military, they are team efforts,” said Morrison.



Morrison began his career with the NCNG’s 130th Military History Detachment. More recently, Morrison has been a leader with the 30th Infantry Division Association supporting the history of his former unit, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, with a lineage that can be traced back to World War I where it deployed as the National Guard’s 30th infantry Division.



Several members of the unit and association attended including World War II veteran King Kenny and former association president Melissa Culbreth, an Iraq veteran with the brigade.



“There’s not a better officer in the Army, it was an honor to serve with him," said Culbreth.