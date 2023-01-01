Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year, New Star. NC Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

    New Year, New Star. NC Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard rings in the New Year by hosting a promotion ceremony for its newest brigadier general at a ceremony at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2023. Charles W. Morrison, a 28-year NCNG veteran of two wartime deployments and numerous state active duty missions, will take those hard-earned skills and leadership lessons to the Pentagon as a Deputy Director with the Department of the Army. Here, members of his family pin his new rank on part of his uniform during the ceremony.

