New Year, New Star. NC Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

The North Carolina National Guard rings in the New Year by hosting a promotion ceremony for its newest brigadier general at a ceremony at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2023. Charles W. Morrison, a 28-year NCNG veteran of two wartime deployments and numerous state active duty missions, will take those hard-earned skills and leadership lessons to the Pentagon as a Deputy Director with the Department of the Army. Here, Morrison, center left, surrounded by family, takes his Officer’s Oath of Office from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General of North Carolina, the most senior officer in the NCNG during the ceremony.

