USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers

221021-N-LU761-1013 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Personnel Specialist Kimberly Burns, master of ceremonies for the FY-23 Chief Petty Officer, Class 129 pinning ceremony, gives her remarks at the Island Club onboard Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Caden Richmond)

