Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caden Richmond 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221021-N-LU761-1003 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Petty Officers vessels are lined up during a pinning ceremony for the FY-23 Chief Petty Officers of Class 129 at the Island Club onboard Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Caden Richmond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 22:34
    Photo ID: 7577104
    VIRIN: 221021-N-LU761-1003
    Resolution: 4886x3252
    Size: 401.13 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT