221021-N-LU761-1003 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Petty Officers vessels are lined up during a pinning ceremony for the FY-23 Chief Petty Officers of Class 129 at the Island Club onboard Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Caden Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 22:34
|Photo ID:
|7577104
|VIRIN:
|221021-N-LU761-1003
|Resolution:
|4886x3252
|Size:
|401.13 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT