USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers

221021-N-SY303-1032 (Oct. 21, 2022) A Chief Petty Officer, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), is rung ashore during a pinning ceremony for the FY-23 Chief Petty Officers of Class 129 at the Island Club onboard Naval Air Station North Island. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

