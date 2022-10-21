Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221021-N-SY303-1041 (Oct. 21, 2022) A Chief Petty Officer, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), is rung ashore during a pinning ceremony for the FY-23 Chief Petty Officers of Class 129 at the Island Club onboard Naval Air Station North Island. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 22:34
    Photo ID: 7577102
    VIRIN: 221021-N-SY303-1041
    Resolution: 3431x2284
    Size: 934.69 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Shelby Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

