221021-N-DP708-1191 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Machinist Mate Christopher Schow, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), is pinned by his children during a pinning ceremony for the FY-23 Chief Petty Officers of Class 129 at the Island Club onboard Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 22:34 Photo ID: 7577103 VIRIN: 221021-N-DP708-1191 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 994.83 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) FY-23 Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.