    Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Spc. Isiaiah Selby, a water treatment specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, plays trumpet during a memorial ceremony in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack Sept. 9, 2022, at the Combined Arms Support Command building in Fort Lee, Va. "Over the years I've been inspired by the stories of the first responders on 9/11 and so many heroic acts that day," said Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. James D. Hoyman. "So it leads me to a familiar question, 'what kind of a person runs toward danger rather than away from it in the defense of others?" (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7576067
    VIRIN: 220909-O-WA652-398
    Resolution: 3065x4597
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    World Trade Center
    victims
    heroism
    Fort Lee
    9/11 remembrance

