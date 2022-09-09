Spc. Isiaiah Selby, a water treatment specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, plays trumpet during a memorial ceremony in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack Sept. 9, 2022, at the Combined Arms Support Command building in Fort Lee, Va. "Over the years I've been inspired by the stories of the first responders on 9/11 and so many heroic acts that day," said Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. James D. Hoyman. "So it leads me to a familiar question, 'what kind of a person runs toward danger rather than away from it in the defense of others?" (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:41 Photo ID: 7576067 VIRIN: 220909-O-WA652-398 Resolution: 3065x4597 Size: 10.47 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.