Lilliam Linares, 3, dances and spins around the field of Williams Stadium July 1, 2022, as part of Fort Lee's Independence Day celebration in Fort Lee, Va. Thousands celebrated July 4th with fireworks, music, dancing, games and food as part of Fort Lee's annual event open to the public. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 11:41
|Photo ID:
|7576055
|VIRIN:
|220701-O-WA652-138
|Resolution:
|4307x3076
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
