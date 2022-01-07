Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Advanced Individual Training Soldiers enjoy fireworks July 1, 2022, as part of Fort Lee's Independence Day celebration at Williams Stadium in Fort Lee, Va. The celebration also featured music, dancing, family-oriented games/activities and food/drinks. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    TAGS

    fireworks
    freedom
    patriotism
    independence
    Fort Lee
    July 4th

