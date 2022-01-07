An Advanced Individual Training Soldier captures fireworks on her phone July 1, 2022, during Fort Lee's Independence Day celebration at Williams Stadium in Fort Lee, Va. The celebration also featured music by the Training and Doctrine Command band, dancing, family-oriented games/activities and food/drinks. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 11:41
|Photo ID:
|7576063
|VIRIN:
|220701-O-WA652-217
|Resolution:
|3603x5404
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
