Staff Sgt. Stepney Srey, a drill sergeant for the U.S. Army Ordnance School, stands focused as a member of the color guard April 28, 2022, during the annual President James Monroe Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Members of the Ordnance Corps hosted the ceremony and presented a wreath at Monroe’s tomb on behalf of the President of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:41 Photo ID: 7576054 VIRIN: 220428-O-WA652-049 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.03 MB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.