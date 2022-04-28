Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Stepney Srey, a drill sergeant for the U.S. Army Ordnance School, stands focused as a member of the color guard April 28, 2022, during the annual President James Monroe Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Members of the Ordnance Corps hosted the ceremony and presented a wreath at Monroe’s tomb on behalf of the President of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7576054
    VIRIN: 220428-O-WA652-049
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    president
    ceremony
    wreath
    honor
    cemetary
    ordnance

