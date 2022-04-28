Staff Sgt. Stepney Srey, a drill sergeant for the U.S. Army Ordnance School, stands focused as a member of the color guard April 28, 2022, during the annual President James Monroe Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Members of the Ordnance Corps hosted the ceremony and presented a wreath at Monroe’s tomb on behalf of the President of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 11:41
|Photo ID:
|7576054
|VIRIN:
|220428-O-WA652-049
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee personnel provide integrated base support [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
