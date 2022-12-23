26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Zackary Short and Keven Torres, forward area refueling point (FARP) specialists assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepare to provide fuel to a U-28 Draco from a HC-130J Combat King II, enabling a rapid turnaround and launch at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2022. FARP specialists provide a unique refueling capability, extending the reach and effectiveness for a variety of aircraft, while reducing turnaround times in austere locations across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

