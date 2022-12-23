Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco [Image 6 of 8]

    26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Senior Airman Keven Torres, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron forward area refueling point (FARP) specialist, checks his gear at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 23, 2022. FARP specialists provide a unique refueling capability, extending the reach and effectiveness for a variety of aircraft, while reducing turnaround times in austere locations across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 06:30
    Photo ID: 7574472
    VIRIN: 221223-F-FF346-1079
    Resolution: 5662x3185
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    RESCUE
    HC-130
    COMCAM
    U-28

