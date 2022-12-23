26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

Senior Airman Keven Torres, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron forward area refueling point (FARP) specialist, checks his gear at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 23, 2022. FARP specialists provide a unique refueling capability, extending the reach and effectiveness for a variety of aircraft, while reducing turnaround times in austere locations across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

