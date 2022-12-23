26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

221223-F-FF346-0098

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army service members carry supplies off a HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2022. The HC-130J is primarily a combat search and rescue asset that is capable of landing on austere, unimproved runways to provide aid and supplies to forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

