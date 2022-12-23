Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco [Image 4 of 8]

    26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    221223-F-FF346-0813

    Senior Airmen Zackary Short and Keven Torres, forward area refueling point (FARP) specialists assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepare to provide fuel to a U-28 Draco from a HC-130J Combat King II, enabling a rapid turnaround and launch at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2022. The U-28A provides manned fixed-wing tactical airborne ISR support to humanitarian operations, search and rescue and conventional and special operation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    FARP
    RESCUE
    HC-130
    COMCAM
    U-28

