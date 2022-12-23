26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

221223-F-FF346-0813



Senior Airmen Zackary Short and Keven Torres, forward area refueling point (FARP) specialists assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepare to provide fuel to a U-28 Draco from a HC-130J Combat King II, enabling a rapid turnaround and launch at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2022. The U-28A provides manned fixed-wing tactical airborne ISR support to humanitarian operations, search and rescue and conventional and special operation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

