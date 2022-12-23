Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco [Image 7 of 8]

    26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Senior Airmen Zackary Short and Keven Torres, forward area refueling point (FARP) specialists assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepare to provide fuel to a U-28 Draco from a HC-130J Combat King II, enabling a rapid turnaround and launch at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2022. The U-28A provides manned fixed-wing tactical airborne ISR support to humanitarian operations, search and rescue and conventional and special operation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022
    Photo ID: 7574473
    VIRIN: 221223-F-FF346-0906
    Resolution: 5341x3554
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 26th ERQS Combat Kings complete FARP exercise with U-28 Draco [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    RESCUE
    HC-130
    COMCAM
    U-28

